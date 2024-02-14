Yonk Asian Supermarket: A New Era for Exeter's Beloved Grocery Store

Yonk Asian Foods, a beloved Exeter institution, is on the move. Scheduled for demolition to make way for a six-storey co-living complex, the Asian grocery store has found a new home on Sidwell Street. The relocation marks the end of an era for Yonk Asian Foods, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Advertisment

A New Dawn for Yonk Asian Foods

The news of Yonk Asian Foods' relocation comes as a relief to its loyal customers, who were devastated by the prospect of losing their go-to Asian grocery store. The shop has been a staple of the Exeter community for years, providing a wide range of products to cater to the diverse student population in the area.

The new location, Yonk Asian Supermarket, will be situated in the former Musicroom building on Sidwell Street. The move will allow the store to expand its offerings and better serve its customers. With multiple floors and a larger space, Yonk Asian Supermarket will be able to stock a wider range of products, from fresh produce to specialty ingredients.

Advertisment

Making Way for Co-Living

The relocation of Yonk Asian Foods was prompted by the approval of plans by developers McLaren to build a six-storey block of co-living flats on its current site. The new building will have 145 bedrooms, shared kitchens, a cinema room, a co-working area, and a gym. It will also include space for retail units on the ground floor.

The plans have been met with mixed reactions from the local community. While some welcome the addition of affordable housing options, others are concerned about the loss of independent businesses in the area. The demolition of Yonk Asian Foods, along with Boneyard Arcade, National Windscreens, and Sai Kung Café, has been a particularly sore point for many.

Advertisment

A Bright Future Ahead

Despite the challenges of relocation, Yonk Asian Foods remains optimistic about the future. The new store is expected to open in the coming months, and the owners are excited to welcome their customers to the new space. With a larger and more modern location, Yonk Asian Supermarket is well-positioned to continue serving the Exeter community for years to come.

The story of Yonk Asian Foods is a reminder that change is inevitable, but it can also bring new opportunities. While the loss of independent businesses is always a cause for concern, the success of Yonk Asian Supermarket is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the local community. As the shop prepares to open its doors on Sidwell Street, it's clear that the spirit of Yonk Asian Foods will live on.

Key Points: