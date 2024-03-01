Yancey County Sheriff Alerts Residents to Surge in Medicare Scam Calls

Residents of Yancey County, North Carolina, have been put on high alert by Sheriff Shane Hilliard regarding a spike in scam calls falsely claiming to be from Medicare and Medicaid services. As scammers increasingly use local numbers, including that of the county health department, the Sheriff's Office advises heightened vigilance to protect against fraud.

Understanding the Scam

The scam involves callers posing as representatives from Medicare or Medicaid, attempting to deceive residents into disclosing their personal information. Sheriff Hilliard emphasizes the importance of safeguarding sensitive details such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security numbers, suggesting they only be shared with known and trusted medical facilities. The Sheriff's warning comes amidst reports from concerned citizens who have received such fraudulent calls.

Protective Measures Against Fraud

In response to the scam's proliferation, the Sheriff's Office has outlined several key precautions for residents. Individuals are urged to be skeptical of unsolicited calls, especially those offering money or gifts in exchange for medical information or services. The Sheriff's advice is clear: hang up on suspicious calls and only share personal information with verified medical contacts. This advice is part of a broader effort to educate the community on the importance of vigilance in the face of growing scam operations.

Community Response and Awareness

The community's awareness and proactive response are critical in combating these scam calls. Sheriff Hilliard's alert has sparked a county-wide initiative to inform and protect residents from potential fraud. By staying informed and exercising caution, Yancey County's residents can better protect themselves and their neighbors from the financial and emotional damage caused by these scams.

The rise in scam calls in Yancey County serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by fraudsters. Sheriff Hilliard's efforts to warn and arm the community with knowledge underscore the importance of collective vigilance in safeguarding personal and financial information. As residents heed the Sheriff's advice, the hope is that the community can thwart these fraudulent schemes and maintain the security of their sensitive information.