Yamhill County Land Use Hearing Remanded, Key Deal Falls Through: Commissioners Take Multiple Actions

Last week, Yamhill County commissioners took decisive steps in a series of governmental actions after a pivotal land use hearing was remanded back to the Planning Commission. This move came in the wake of a significant deal falling through, which initially sought to change a parcel's designation from Public to Industrial use.

Deal Disrupted, Future Uncertain

At the heart of the discussion was an 11-acre parcel located at 16700 Highway 99W north of Amity. The proposed change, from Public Assembly Institution to Light Industrial, hinged on the sale of the site, formerly known as the Mid-Valley Workshop and Rehabilitation Center, to Orchard and Vineyard Supply. This business aimed to open a new store on the premises. However, as Planning Director Ken Friday informed the commissioners, the sale unexpectedly fell apart. Dave Haugeberg, president of MV Advancements, conveyed to the board that the original land use changes were specifically tailored to accommodate Orchard and Vineyard Supply's needs. With the sale no longer proceeding, the organization is reassessing its desire for the same land use restrictions.

Commissioners' Broad Agenda

Despite the setback with the land use hearing, the commissioners' agenda was packed with other significant decisions. Among these were the reappointment of Jim Culbert and Neyssa Hays to the Parks Advisory Board, each for another four years. The commissioners also tackled the first reading of Ordinance 932, which introduces a new Construction Erosion and Sediment Control code, setting inspection fees based on property size. This ordinance is poised for a second reading and vote on March 14. Moreover, the board moved to approve a notice of intent to award a construction contract for the replacement of the Pike Road Bridge's superstructure and authorized the acceptance of various grants totaling over $7.4 million, aimed at enhancing emergency planning, mental health services, and addiction treatment.

Implications and Reflections

These developments symbolize a dynamic period for Yamhill County, marked by both unexpected challenges and forward-looking decisions. The remanding of the land use hearing underscores the complexities of local governance and the delicate balance between development and community needs. Meanwhile, the commissioners' actions on ordinances, contracts, and grants reflect a broad commitment to improving county infrastructure, health, and governance policies. As the community looks ahead, these decisions will undoubtedly shape the county's trajectory, influencing everything from local business landscapes to public health initiatives.