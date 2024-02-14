XO Bisous: Beloved Toronto Cafe Opens Second Location in St. Clair West

Beloved Toronto Cafe, XO Bisous, Expands with a Second Location

In the heart of Toronto, where the aroma of freshly baked pastries and the buzz of lively conversations intertwine, XO Bisous has carved a niche for itself. This cherished cafe, adored for its delectable French breakfast and lunch options, as well as its scrumptious baked goods, is now embarking on a new journey. XO Bisous is expanding its footprint in the city with a second location in the vibrant St. Clair West neighborhood.

A New Chapter Unfolds in St. Clair West

This spring or summer, Torontonians can look forward to the grand opening of the second XO Bisous cafe at 572 St Clair West. The new location will retain the same menu that has earned the loyalty of countless customers, offering mouthwatering French delights and wholesome meals. With a larger space, the St. Clair West branch promises more seating, allowing patrons to savor their treats in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

XO Bisous: A City Favorite Since 2016

XO Bisous first opened its doors in the Financial District in 2016, quickly establishing itself as a go-to spot for those seeking a taste of France in the heart of Toronto. The cafe's commitment to quality and authenticity, combined with its cozy ambiance, struck a chord with locals and visitors alike. From flaky croissants to hearty sandwiches and heavenly pastries, XO Bisous has consistently delivered culinary experiences that transport diners to the charming cafes of Paris.

The Same Great Menu, Now in Two Locations

As XO Bisous expands, it remains dedicated to its original vision of offering a taste of France to Toronto's food lovers. The new St. Clair West location will continue to serve the same menu of French breakfast and lunch items, fresh-baked goods, and grab-and-go options that have made the cafe a staple in the city's culinary scene. With two locations, more Torontonians will have the opportunity to indulge in the cafe's renowned delicacies.

As the opening date draws near, anticipation builds for the arrival of the new XO Bisous cafe in St. Clair West. For those who have come to love the cafe's offerings in the Financial District, the second location promises to deliver the same delightful experience. And for those who have yet to discover the magic of XO Bisous, the St. Clair West branch is set to become a new favorite haunt.

XO Bisous: A cherished Toronto cafe, expanding its reach and continuing to spread the joy of French cuisine in the city's vibrant neighborhoods.