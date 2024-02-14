WXXV Celebrates 37 Years as a Beacon of Local Broadcasting in South Mississippi

In the heart of South Mississippi, as Biloxi celebrates its 325th birthday on this Fat Tuesday, local television station WXXV marks a milestone of its own. The station, a cherished institution that has brought the world to its viewers' living rooms for 37 years, is commemorating its anniversary with a special report by Grant Chighizola.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Local Broadcasting

WXXV, the region's longstanding Fox affiliate, made its debut in 1987, offering its audience an alternative choice on the television dial. Over the years, the station has evolved and adapted to the changing landscape of broadcast media, while remaining steadfast in its commitment to delivering quality programming to the people of South Mississippi.

Change and Growth

Advertisment

In 1997, WXXV was acquired by Morris Multimedia, a move that marked the beginning of a new era for the station. The addition of a MyNetworkTV affiliation in 2006 further expanded WXXV's reach, and in 2012, the station launched an NBC sub-channel. This strategic decision allowed WXXV to affiliate with two major U.S. broadcast networks and resume local news broadcasts.

The launch of WXXV News 25 in 2013 signaled the station's commitment to providing comprehensive local news coverage. Since then, the station has continued to expand its programming, providing its audience with a diverse range of content, from sports and entertainment to political news and weather updates.

Community First

Advertisment

As WXXV looks to the future, the station remains dedicated to staying current with media trends and maintaining its focus on community outreach. With an emphasis on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content, WXXV aims to continue serving as a trusted source of information and entertainment for the people of South Mississippi.

Today, on Biloxi's 325th birthday, WXXV Chief Meteorologist Rob Knight and Ansley Brent are celebrating the city's rich history and vibrant culture. With a special report by Grant Chighizola, the station invites viewers to join in the festivities and reflect on the milestones that have shaped both Biloxi and WXXV over the years.

In an ever-changing media landscape, WXXV stands as a testament to the power of local broadcasting and the importance of community engagement. As the station celebrates its 37th anniversary, it remains committed to its mission of delivering quality programming and serving the people of South Mississippi.