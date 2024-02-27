Worth County Relay for Life Putt Putt Fundraiser: Support, Fun, and Prizes Await

The Worth County community is gearing up for an engaging day of fun and philanthropy with the third annual Relay for Life putt putt fundraiser this Saturday. With activities spread across various venues including Strike Zone, Worth County Brewing, and more, the event promises a blend of competition and camaraderie for a noble cause.

Advertisment

Day of Fun and Fundraising

Teams of five are invited to embark on a mini-golf adventure starting at 11 a.m., with a lineup of starting points that cater to every taste. From sports enthusiasts at Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays to social butterflies at local American Legions, there's a spot for everyone. A registration fee of $50 per team sets the stage for a day filled with putt putt challenges, fostering community spirit while supporting the fight against cancer.

An Evening of Celebration

Advertisment

The festivities will culminate at The Timbers event center in Northwood from 5 to 8:30 p.m., where participants can unwind with a meal and a cash bar. The evening will also feature a silent auction and raffle, offering attendees the chance to win prizes while contributing to the fundraiser's goal. This closing event not only serves as a celebration of the day's achievements but also as a reminder of the community's collective effort to support those affected by cancer.

More Than Just Golf

Beyond the putt putt tournament, the week offers a variety of events catering to diverse interests. From the Freeborn County Historical Museum's presentation of 'A Squirrel's Guide to Success' to the Albert Lea Moose Lodge's bingo night, there's no shortage of opportunities for entertainment and learning. Additionally, Lucky's Pub and Creating Sew Much LLC provide creative outlets for locals to showcase their talents and pick up new skills, respectively. These events underscore the community's dedication to fostering a vibrant, inclusive environment that enriches the lives of its members.

As the Worth County Relay for Life putt putt fundraiser draws near, the excitement builds for a day that promises not only fun and games but also a heartfelt contribution to a cause that touches many. Through laughter, competition, and community spirit, participants will come together to make a significant impact, demonstrating that even the smallest efforts can lead to meaningful change. This event is a testament to the power of community and the enduring strength of collective action in the face of adversity.