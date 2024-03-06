Worcester Police Seek Dejan Belnavis for Fatal Shooting of Mother, Daughter

Worcester, Massachusetts, has been shaken by a tragic incident that occurred this past Tuesday, leaving the community in mourning and law enforcement in a desperate search for justice. Worcester Police are actively seeking 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, in connection with the fatal shooting of Chastity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella. This heinous act took place in the city's Columbus Park neighborhood, thrusting the area into the national spotlight and sparking a fervent police investigation.

Advertisment

Details of the Incident

The tragic event unfolded on a seemingly ordinary day, turning it into a nightmare for the Nunez family and their community. According to reports, the victims were found with severe gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked on Englewood Avenue, leading to a swift response from emergency services. Despite the efforts to save them, both mother and daughter succumbed to their injuries, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew them. In the aftermath, Worcester Police have identified Dejan Belnavis as a suspect, emphasizing that he should be considered armed and dangerous. The authorities have also hinted at the involvement of a second individual, who has been arrested, though further details remain scarce at this time.

Community and Police Response

Advertisment

In the wake of this tragedy, the Worcester community has come together, mourning the loss of Chastity and Zella Nunez and seeking answers. Vigils have been organized, and local leaders are calling for justice, highlighting the urgency of apprehending those responsible. The Worcester Police Department has issued a public appeal for information, encouraging anyone with knowledge about the incident or Dejan Belnavis's whereabouts to come forward. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 274637 with the keyword TIPWPD followed by the message, or through an anonymous web-based message. Additionally, calls can be made directly to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau.

Broader Implications

This devastating event has not only affected the immediate family of the victims but also raised broader concerns about community safety and gun violence. As the search for Dejan Belnavis continues, many are left to ponder the circumstances that led to such a tragedy and the measures needed to prevent future incidents. The case has brought to light the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking down suspects and the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes. As the investigation progresses, it is hoped that justice will soon be served for Chastity and Zella Nunez, bringing some semblance of peace to their loved ones and the Worcester community at large.