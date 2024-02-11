Woodbury County: A Tapestry of Love and Legalities in Marriage Licenses

Love's milestones echo in Woodbury County as marriage licenses bind hearts, uniting couples in matrimony. Among the fortunate few are Floyd LeRoy Mauch Jr. and Rita Lynn Dunn, Cheyeandra Kaylie Marie Jones and Aubrey Montree Feller, Corey Raymond Bursell and Ashley Nicole Jones, Roelbin Osorio Godoy and Consuelo Allari Mejia Rivera, Joann Rae GoBell and Darwin Charles Pohlman, Genevieve Alice Reyes and Daniel Alejandro Malagon Rangel, Karleen Renae Parker and Mavrick Simion, and Joshua Wayne Reiff and Audrey Grace Enszer.

The Journey to Matrimony

The voyage to securing a marriage license in Woodbury County unfurls a tapestry of personal information, legalities, and familial ties. Couples must proffer their full names, addresses, occupations, birthdates, birthplaces, previous marriage counts, and reasons for any past marital dissolutions. Divorcees bear the additional burden of presenting certified divorce papers.

Parents too play a role in this journey, with their names, places of residence, birthplaces, and occupations forming part of the marriage license application. Photo identification is mandatory, and applicants must respond to queries regarding health and intoxication.

Minors and Marriage

Minors seeking to tie the knot face further hurdles, requiring parental consent for those under 18. For the exceptionally young, aged 16 or below, a court order is the only path to marital bliss.

The License and its Limitations

A three-day waiting period follows the submission of the application, and once issued, the license remains valid for 60 days. After the exchange of vows, couples must return the signed license within a 10-day window. The county offers a choice between traditional and self-uniting licenses, with cash payments as the only accepted form of remuneration.

While love's celebrations reverberate in Woodbury County, other headlines punctuate the local news. The sale of a 98-year-old Swift turkey plant, a lawsuit against the Sioux City School Board for violating open meetings law, and the demise of former Iowa agriculture secretary Bill Northey serve as counterpoints to the joyous union of hearts.

