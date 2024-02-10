The Installation of Rev. Hans E. Becklin as Senior Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church

On February 10, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) will witness a significant event as Bishop Christopher deForest installs Reverend Hans E. Becklin as the senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reading. Born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, Becklin brings a rich background of service and education to his new role.

A Scholar's Journey

Becklin pursued his ordination studies at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, earning a Master's of Divinity degree and being named a Presidential Scholar. He also holds a bachelor's degree in history from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

A Seasoned Leader

Throughout his career, Becklin has served on numerous boards and committees, both within the ELCA and beyond. He was a member of the Church Council of the ELCA from 2013 to 2019 and represented the denomination to the Moravian Church in America.

Currently, Becklin serves as a trustee of Portico Benefits Services, further demonstrating his commitment to the church and its community.

A Celebration of Faith and Unity

Reverend Marissa Becklin, Hans' wife, will deliver the sermon during the installation service. Trinity's music ensembles, directed by Karen S. Eddinger, will perform, and the choir of Christ Episcopal Church Reading will also participate in the celebration.

In addition to this momentous occasion, various churches will observe Souper Bowl Sunday with activities such as collecting non-perishables for food pantries and hosting soup tastings. Ash Wednesday services will also be held at several churches.

As Becklin assumes his new position, the Trinity Lutheran Church and the broader ELCA community look forward to his leadership and the continued growth of their faith.

