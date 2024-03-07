Wirral Council Celebrates Local Heroes: 10 Volunteers and RNLI Crew Awarded for Exceptional Community Service

At a special reception in Birkenhead town hall, Wirral Council recognized the extraordinary contributions of ten local volunteers and the crew at RNLI New Brighton, awarding them the esteemed Wirral Award. The ceremony, hosted by Mayor Jerry Williams, spotlighted individuals whose exceptional efforts over the past year or through long-term dedication, have significantly benefited the Wirral community.

Recognition of Diverse Contributions

The Wirral Award, a mark of distinguished service, was presented to individuals across a spectrum of community service areas. Among the awardees was Dave Barden, honored posthumously for his fundraising efforts tragically cut short by the Moroccan earthquake. Jack Blakemore was celebrated for his three-decade-long service to the Wirral Credit Union and local charities, while Mike Curtis was acknowledged for his involvement in various community and heritage groups. Alan Dollery's leadership within the Prenton Tenants Association and his charitable initiatives received commendation, as did Paul Dufton's advocacy for people with disabilities. The award also recognized John Hilton's diplomatic efforts, Georgina Jacobs' support to bereaved parents, Chris Morris' dedication to local history and heritage, and Rose Mullarkey's half-century of service to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. The RNLI crew at New Brighton was collectively honored for their life-saving missions over the past four years.

Impact on the Community

These awards underscore the significant impact of volunteer work and community service in Wirral. The diverse nature of the contributions, from sports and heritage preservation to support for the bereaved and the disadvantaged, illustrates the broad spectrum of needs addressed by these dedicated individuals and groups. The recognition of such efforts not only celebrates the awardees but also highlights the importance of community involvement and the positive change it can engender.

The Legacy and Future of Volunteerism in Wirral

The Wirral Award ceremony serves as a reminder of the power of volunteerism and the profound influence it has on community cohesion and wellbeing. By honoring these individuals and the RNLI crew, Wirral Council not only acknowledges their contributions but also inspires future generations to engage in community service. The legacy of the awardees, characterized by selflessness and a commitment to improving the lives of others, sets a formidable example for others to follow, ensuring the continued vitality and resilience of the Wirral community.