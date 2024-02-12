Winter Round Up: A Family Day Weekend of Hockey, Free Skating, and Community Events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

This Family Day weekend, the rink will sizzle with excitement as young hockey players from across British Columbia descend upon Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the annual Winter Round Up tournament. From February 16 to 19, a total of 63 teams, including local ones, will compete at various facilities.

A Showcase of Talent and Determination

As the ice resurfaces and the puck drops, the atmosphere will be electric with anticipation. Each of these 63 teams brings their unique skills and strategies to the tournament, promising a thrilling display of sportsmanship and talent. The Winter Round Up is more than just a competition; it's an opportunity for these young athletes to showcase their dedication, resilience, and love for the game.

Community Spirit and Free Skating Delights

Beyond the hockey frenzy, the Family Day weekend in Pitt Meadows offers other enchanting experiences. Lace up your skates and glide into fun at the Pitt Meadows Arena, where free ice skating awaits you on February 19, from noon to 2 p.m. It's the perfect chance to bond with family and friends while embracing the winter chill.

A Medley of Entertainment and Education

For those seeking a different kind of adventure, head over to the Albion Fairgrounds on February 19 for the Maple Ridge Lions Club's Winter Family Fun Day. With a vendor marketplace, concession, crafts, games, sports, and captivating appearances by the Westcoast Reptile Education Society and Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey, this event promises a delightful blend of entertainment and education.

Moreover, the City of Pitt Meadows invites you to join their annual Family Day Carnival at the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre. Alongside games, arts and crafts, a selfie station, and numerous other activities, this carnival guarantees a memorable day for the whole family.

So mark your calendars, and prepare for a Family Day weekend filled with exhilarating hockey matches, free-skating joy, and engaging community events. This year, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are the places to be for an action-packed, fun-filled celebration of unity and sportsmanship.