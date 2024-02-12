Winter Reprieve: South Tacoma Emergency Micro-Shelter May Receive Six-Month Lease Extension

As the winter chill lingers, a glimmer of hope warms the hearts of those seeking refuge at the South Tacoma Emergency Micro-Shelter (TEMS 4). City officials are contemplating a six-month lease extension for the shelter, which currently harbors up to 85 individuals grappling with homelessness.

A Beacon Amidst Uncertainty

Since its inception in October 2021, TEMS 4, operated by the Low Income Housing Institute, has been a sanctuary for those in need. The shelter's 66 tiny home units, a stark contrast to the harsh realities of life on the streets, have provided a semblance of stability to its residents.

Hurdles on the Path to Permanence

However, the journey towards this goal has been fraught with obstacles. The shelter has encountered a lower housing placement rate and fewer case management hours logged than initially envisioned. The population served at TEMS 4 is characterized by high acuity, with many individuals battling mental health issues and substance use disorders.

The Road Ahead: Extension and Evolution

The proposed lease extension comes with its own set of benefits. It would ensure better weather conditions and availability of contractors for relocating units and residents to another site. Moreover, it would allow for community input and appropriate timing for the release of a request for proposal for future development at the site.