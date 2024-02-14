Winter Fundraising Frenzy: Alhambra Schools and Community Rally for Local Causes

A winter fundraising competition is heating up at Center School, where each grade level is vying to collect the most pennies and dollars. The contest, organized by the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), invites students, parents, and community members to donate their spare change in jugs placed at the front of the school.

Pre-Registration Open for 2024-2025 School Year

In other local news, pre-registration for children turning 5 by September 1, 2024, is now available for families in the Alhambra, Grantfork, and New Douglas areas. To secure a spot for their child, parents are encouraged to call between February 20 and 23. This pre-registration process ensures a smooth transition for incoming students and helps school administrators plan for the upcoming academic year.

Community Rallies Around Fundraising Efforts

The Alhambra 175th anniversary committee is also making waves with their commemorative pin sales. For just $5 each or five for $20, residents can show their town pride and support the ongoing celebration of Alhambra's rich history. Meanwhile, the Center School PTO is gearing up for a drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser on March 2. The event promises to be a delicious way for the community to come together and contribute to the school's programs and initiatives.

Scholarships and Pickle Races: Unexpected Ways to Support Local Causes

The Community Club is continuing its annual tradition of offering a scholarship to a graduating Highland High School senior. This generous award recognizes the achievements of local students and helps them pursue their higher education goals. In a more unconventional fundraising effort, the Alhambra Jaycees will host Pickle Races on March 23. Proceeds from this quirky event will benefit the Shriners Hospital, demonstrating that creativity and philanthropy can go hand in hand.

As the winter season unfolds in Alhambra, the spirit of giving remains strong. From pennies in jugs to pickles on racetracks, the community is finding unique and inspiring ways to support its schools, students, and local causes.

