As the sun sets on an era of remarkable growth and innovation, the community of Williamsburg Landing prepares to bid farewell to a leader who has been at the helm of transformation. Greg Storer, the esteemed President and CEO, has announced his retirement by the end of 2024, after years of dedicated service that saw the community flourish under his guidance. Meanwhile, in other corners of Virginia, the wheels of progress and philanthropy continue to turn. From record-breaking passenger activity at Norfolk International Airport to generous donations and strategic appointments, the state is buzzing with stories of success and forward momentum.

Advertisment

Leading With Vision: Greg Storer's Legacy

Under Greg Storer's leadership, Williamsburg Landing has not just grown in size but in spirit. The introduction of expanded Independent Living housing and pioneering programs for dementia patients stand as testaments to Storer's vision for a community that caters to the diverse needs of its residents. Beyond the confines of Williamsburg Landing, Storer's influence reached the broader sector of elder care as he took on the role of Chairman of the LeadingAge Virginia Board of Directors. His retirement marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter for Williamsburg Landing, poised for future success.

A Surge of Activity and Generosity

Advertisment

Virginia's spirit of growth and giving shines brightly in recent developments. Norfolk International Airport has set a new benchmark with a 10.6% increase in passenger activity in January 2024, signaling a robust start to the year. The airport's success story mirrors the state's broader trajectory of progress and expansion. In a heartwarming act of community support, ABNB Federal Credit Union has donated $3,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, underscoring the importance of corporate responsibility in addressing societal needs. These acts of generosity and milestones in development highlight the interconnectedness of Virginia's communities and their shared commitment to mutual success.

Strategic Appointments and Initiatives

The landscape of Virginia's industries is being reshaped with strategic appointments and innovative initiatives. Michael Kimball steps into the role of Associate Director of the Virginia Wineries Association Board of Directors, bringing a fresh perspective to the flourishing wine industry. Karima Freeman takes on the mantle of Interim President/CEO of the Virginia Credit Union League, promising a period of dynamic leadership and growth. Furthermore, York County's announcement of its first restaurant week from February 26 to March 3, 2024, showcases the region's vibrant culinary scene and its potential to attract both locals and visitors alike. These developments, along with Sentara Health employees' significant contribution of $1,498,262 to the United Way campaign and the opportunity for Virginia taxpayers to support biodiversity conservation, paint a picture of a state deeply invested in its future and the well-being of its communities.

As we reflect on the stories that have shaped Virginia in recent times, from the retirement of a revered leader to the achievements and acts of generosity across the state, it's clear that the fabric of this community is woven with the threads of ambition, care, and collaboration. Greg Storer's legacy, the record-breaking achievements of Norfolk International Airport, and the significant contributions to society by various organizations and individuals, all contribute to a narrative of progress and hope. Virginia stands not just on the brink of a new era but at the heart of continual growth and enduring commitment to making a difference in the lives of its citizens.