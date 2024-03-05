West Virginia Governor to Award Medal of Valor to Heroes in Law Enforcement

West Virginia's Governor Jim Justice is set to honor three distinguished individuals with the Medal of Valor in a ceremony that highlights bravery and service above self. Upshur County Sheriff Mike Coffman, Deputy Director Derek Long, and Sergeant David S. Fry will be recognized for their extraordinary courage in the line of duty. Coffman and Long's heroic actions during a 2022 active shooter situation on Interstate 79, and Fry's valor from a 2017 incident, underscore their commitment to public safety and the well-being of their communities.

Bravery Under Fire

In June 2022, an active shooter situation on Interstate 79 in Lewis County escalated rapidly, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement. Upshur County's Chief Deputy Sheriff at the time, Mike Coffman, was critically injured in the leg while assisting the Lewis County Sheriff's Office. Despite the peril, Coffman's efforts, along with the coordinated actions of other first responders, were instrumental in neutralizing the threat. Derek Long, serving as the Upshur County Emergency Management/Homeland Security Deputy Director and a volunteer firefighter, played a crucial role in the operation, not only by ensuring Coffman's prompt transport to medical care but also by providing vital information that aided in the shooter's containment. For his bravery and injuries sustained, Coffman was previously honored with a Purple Heart in December 2022.

Recognition of Valor

The Medal of Valor, a prestigious acknowledgment of courage and sacrifice, will be awarded to Coffman, Long, and Sergeant David S. Fry during a special ceremony at the West Virginia State Culture Center Theater. Scheduled for 1 p.m., the event will be accessible to the public through live streaming on the governor's social media platforms and YouTube. These awards not only celebrate the individual acts of valor by Coffman, Long, and Fry but also symbolize the broader commitment of West Virginia's law enforcement and emergency services to protect and serve their communities under the most challenging circumstances.

Continued Service and Leadership

Following the incident, Mike Coffman's dedication to law enforcement and community service led him to be elected as Upshur County Sheriff in April 2023, a testament to his leadership and resilience. Each recipient's story is a powerful reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily and the profound impact of their service on the safety and security of the communities they serve. The upcoming ceremony is not only an opportunity to recognize these acts of bravery but also to reflect on the essential role of first responders in maintaining public safety.

As West Virginia prepares to honor these three heroes, their stories of courage, quick thinking, and selflessness continue to inspire and resonate across the state and beyond. The Medal of Valor ceremony is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and first responders, highlighting the strength and resilience inherent in those who put themselves in harm's way to protect others. Their actions embody the highest ideals of public service, setting an example for all citizens about the importance of duty, bravery, and compassion in the face of adversity.