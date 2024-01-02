en English
Local News

West Feliciana Parish: Property Tax Extension and Upcoming Events

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
West Feliciana Parish: Property Tax Extension and Upcoming Events

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s office has made a significant announcement for the residents: the delay in property tax bills and an extension of the payment deadline to January 19. This move gives taxpayers additional time to settle their obligations, whether by mail, in person, or online. The Sheriff’s Office website stands as a reliable source for taxpayer inquiries, ensuring clarity and transparency. However, late taxpayers should be mindful of the potential penalties — a 1% fine per month, complemented by a $2 collection fee.

Community Events and Initiatives

Despite the tax deadline extension, life in West Feliciana Parish continues to throb with vibrant community events. On January 10, the Friends of Oakley will hold their annual membership meeting. It’s not just about voting for new board members but also an opportunity to relish a presentation on Audubon’s exquisite bird paintings, a celebration of art and nature combined.

The rhythm of the Parish will resonate with the performance of the Centenary College Choir on January 5 in Jackson. The choir’s repertoire encompasses classical sacred texts, spirituals, and theatrical music arrangements, promising a deeply moving and inspirational experience for attendees.

Mardi Gras Parade and Learning Opportunities

The joyous uproar of the 19th Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade will fill the air of downtown Clinton on January 27. This beloved tradition not only strengthens the unity of the community but also showcases the vibrancy of the Parish’s culture.

Meanwhile, the Audubon Regional Library’s Clinton and Greensburg branches are expanding their service hours on Fridays. More than just lending books, they offer weekly story times, computer classes, and craft workshops for residents of all ages. The West Feliciana Parish Library is also stepping up with a Community Jam, Teen Night, and various game groups, fostering a spirit of learning and camaraderie.

Health and Fitness

Last but not least, the parish is also promoting health and fitness with the scheduled 5K and 1-mile fun run on January 20. This event, set to take place at Camp Magee at Avondale Scout Reservation, will benefit Scouting in the Istrouma Area Council, blending fitness and philanthropy.

Local News
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

