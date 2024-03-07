Wentworth Town Council Allocates Funds for Community, Sets Key Meetings for 2024

The Wentworth Town Council has recently concluded its audit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, spearheaded by CPA Trevor Gardner from Rouse, Rouse, Rouse & Gardner. In a significant move to support local initiatives, the council approved funding for several community projects, including a notable $6,000 for LOT 2540, Inc., a transformation from the previous Rockingham United mobile market, and a $10,000 grant for the Museum & Archives of Rockingham County (MARC).

Advertisment

Community Investments for a Brighter Future

Aside from the major allocations to LOT 2540, Inc., and MARC, the council also directed funds towards the Countywide Food Drive, supporting the Rockingham County Food Coalition with $1,000, and granted $2,800 to the Fine Arts Festival Association of Rockingham County. These financial commitments underscore the council's dedication to nurturing the cultural, educational, and welfare facets of the community.

Enhancing Local Infrastructure and Services

Advertisment

The council didn't stop at just funding community projects. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding park improvements, with suggestions for adding more trees and playground equipment to enhance recreational spaces for families and children. This move aligns with the council's vision of fostering a more vibrant and engaging community environment.

Upcoming Meetings and Noteworthy Dates

Looking ahead, the Wentworth Planning Board and Town Council have scheduled their next regular meetings for March 19, 2024, and April 2, 2024, respectively. These meetings are pivotal for the continuation of discussions on community development and the consideration of an updated contract for the Sheriff's Office. Additionally, the council announced the observance of Good Friday with the closure of the Wentworth Town Hall on March 29, 2024, and reminded the community of the upcoming Daylight Savings Time beginning on March 10, 2024.

As Wentworth prepares for these significant dates and continues to focus on community enhancement and safety, the town's residents look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of these initiatives. The council's recent decisions and future plans reflect a strong commitment to improving the quality of life in Wentworth, making it a promising time for the community.