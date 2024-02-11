Weigel Broadcasting Upgrades CW25 Antenna for Enhanced Viewing Experience

Chicago's local television landscape is about to receive a significant enhancement, as Weigel Broadcasting embarks on an antenna upgrade for its popular channel, CW25. This week, the company will be installing a new antenna, which will significantly improve service for viewers who rely on digital antennas to watch CW25, My Michiana TV, and ABC57.

A New Era for CW25

The installation of the new antenna is a strategic move by Weigel Broadcasting, aimed at providing better picture quality and sound for local television viewers. This upgrade is part of the company's commitment to continuously improving its services and meeting the evolving needs of its audience.

To ensure a smooth transition to the new antenna, Weigel Broadcasting has planned the installation to take place over four to five days, weather permitting. The work will commence on Monday, and during this period, power may need to be reduced or turned off to the over-the-air signal at times.

Minimal Disruptions, Maximal Benefits

While the installation process may cause temporary disruptions to the over-the-air signal, Weigel Broadcasting has taken steps to minimize the impact on its viewers. It's important to note that these outages will only affect viewers who receive the signal through digital antennas. Cable and satellite services will remain unaffected throughout the upgrade process.

For viewers who may experience signal disruptions, Weigel Broadcasting advises rescanning their TV before the Super Bowl to ensure they are receiving the new signal through NEXTGEN TV. This simple step will enable viewers to continue enjoying their favorite shows on CW25, My Michiana TV, and ABC57 with improved picture quality and sound.

A Brighter Future for Local Television

As the installation of the new antenna progresses, Weigel Broadcasting remains optimistic about the future of local television. The company believes that this upgrade will not only enhance the viewing experience for its audience but also pave the way for future innovations in broadcasting technology.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, Weigel Broadcasting is working tirelessly to ensure that viewers can enjoy the big game without interruption. By upgrading its antenna and embracing NEXTGEN TV, the company is demonstrating its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for local television viewers.

As the installation process continues this week, viewers can look forward to a brighter, clearer, and more engaging future for local television in Chicago. With its new antenna, Weigel Broadcasting is setting the stage for a new era of broadcasting excellence, ensuring that its viewers remain connected, informed, and entertained for years to come.

In these rapidly evolving times, the role of local television as a trusted source of news, entertainment, and community connection is more vital than ever. By investing in cutting-edge technology and prioritizing the needs of its audience, Weigel Broadcasting is not only enhancing its services but also strengthening the bonds between its viewers and the communities it serves.

As the sun sets on the old antenna and rises on the new, Weigel Broadcasting invites its viewers to join in celebrating this exciting milestone. With its sights set firmly on the future, the company is poised to redefine the boundaries of local television, one pixel at a time.