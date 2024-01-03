Weekend in Central Illinois: A Blend of Remembrance and Recreation

Residents of Central Illinois, known for their sense of community and love for local happenings, are in for a treat this weekend with a couple of engaging activities lined up. From remembering a beloved citizen to fostering child development, the weekend brings a blend of melancholy and merriment.

Memorial Service Honoring Violet Lucile Woll

Violet Lucile Woll, a 97-year-old Bloomington resident, will be commemorated in a service scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. As a figure well-known and respected in the community, her service stands as a testament to the deep-rooted sense of community in Central Illinois and offers residents a chance to honor her memory.

Language Development Program at Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum

For families with young children, the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum is hosting a program designed to foster language, small motor skills, and social skills. The program, aiming at children aged 1 to 4, incorporates hands-on exploration, songs, musical instruments, a read-aloud story, playtime, and a visual art activity. Different themes are introduced each week, making every visit a novel experience. With a modest fee of $5 for members and $7 for non-members, the program is a budget-friendly option for families.

ChambanaMoms.com: A Guide to Weekend Fun

For those who crave variety, ChambanaMoms.com offers an event calendar filled with family-friendly activities in the Champaign-Urbana metro area. The website features a broad spectrum of events, from art classes, concerts, and cultural gatherings to outdoor adventures. It’s a one-stop resource for families looking for weekend fun.

As part of a drive to encourage community engagement, residents are urged to sign up for local news directly to their inbox. The service ensures that they stay informed about all community events and news, allowing them to participate actively in the vibrant Central Illinois life.