Wayne Louis Werth, Esteemed Owatonna Veteran and Community Pillar, Passes Away at 85

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the Owatonna community mourned the loss of Wayne Louis Werth, a revered local veteran and active community member, who passed away peacefully at his home in Owatonna at the age of 85. With a life marked by service, both military and civic, Werth's legacy is remembered warmly by those who knew him.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Wayne Werth’s commitment to service began with his time in the US Army, an experience that shaped much of his life thereafter. Following his military service, he continued to contribute to his community through his work at several local companies. Beyond his professional life, Werth was deeply involved in various organizations, including Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and the National Rifle Association (NRA), showcasing his broad commitment to his community and country.

Passions and Family Life

Werth’s interests and hobbies painted the picture of a man deeply in touch with his surroundings and his community. An avid outdoorsman, he found joy in activities such as hunting and fishing. His skills in woodworking not only served as a personal passion but also allowed him to contribute tangible pieces of his legacy. Family was at the center of Werth’s life, with a loving wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who shared in his outdoor adventures and benefited from his wisdom and woodworking skills.

Remembering a Community Pillar

The loss of Wayne Werth is felt deeply within the Owatonna community. As preparations for his funeral services at Trinity Lutheran Church, complete with military honors, are underway, those who knew him reflect on his impactful life. His story serves as a testament to the power of dedication—to one’s country, community, and family. Werth’s memory will live on, not only in the hearts of his loved ones but also in the community he served so diligently.

As Owatonna says goodbye to one of its pillars, Wayne Werth’s legacy prompts a reflection on the values of service, commitment, and family. His life’s work and passions offer a blueprint for meaningful community involvement and personal fulfillment. Wayne Werth’s memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire those in Owatonna and beyond, encouraging a life lived in service to others.