Wawa Celebrates Grand Opening of Standalone Drive-Through Store in Allentown

On Thursday, February 8, Wawa, the beloved convenience store and gas station chain, is marking the inauguration of its new outlet at 6216 Hamilton Boulevard in Allentown with enticing deals and festivities. The first 100 patrons at the store will be gifted a complimentary T-shirt, kicking off the event at 8 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., paving the way for the drive-through to begin operations from 9 a.m.

Wawa's Innovative Drive-Through Concept

The newly constructed Wawa store, sprawling over 2,200 square feet, features a 12-car drive-through lane, a testament to the brand's innovative approach to customer convenience. This establishment is significant as it is only the second standalone drive-through Wawa in Pennsylvania. The new store concept has been designed to cater to contemporary customer needs, offering a unique blend of service, quality, and innovation.

On-Site Fresh Food Kitchen and Employment Opportunities

Further enhancing its customer experience, the store houses a fresh food kitchen providing built-to-order meals. The kitchen, along with the rest of the store, will be staffed by approximately 25 associates, a significant contribution to local employment. The store will maintain daily operations from 5 a.m. to midnight, affirming its commitment to serve the community round-the-clock.

'Hoagies for Heroes': A Community Bonding Initiative

Apart from the grand opening celebrations, the store is set to host the 'Hoagies for Heroes' event. This friendly sandwich-making competition will pit Lower Macungie firefighters against Troop M state police officers. Regardless of the contest outcome, each department's charity will receive a $1,000 donation, emphasizing Wawa's commitment to community engagement and support.