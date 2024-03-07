Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Advance: Construction Nears Completion, Elementary Sales Set

Waverly's educational landscape is transforming as construction at Prairie West and Shell Rock elementary schools nears completion, signaling a new era for the community's youngest learners. Ryan Nelson of Estes Construction, the firm overseeing the projects, provided the Board of Education with an upbeat progress report, highlighting significant advancements in both schools' renovations and construction efforts. With Prairie West just two months away from completion, and Shell Rock poised for a July move-in, excitement is building among students, parents, and educators.

Construction Milestones Achieved

At Prairie West, visible progress includes the installation of media center white paneling and full-length partitions, along with ongoing finishes to drywall and painting. The focus will soon shift to the kitchen and other interior elements, ensuring the space is ready to welcome students and staff. Meanwhile, Shell Rock Elementary has seen the completion of drywall hanging and painting, with workers now tackling above-ceiling installations for electrical wiring and plumbing needs. These developments mark significant milestones towards the completion of the two educational facilities.

School Sales and Community Impact

The district is also navigating the sale of Margeretta Carey Elementary, with a public hearing scheduled for March 19 to discuss its $40,000 sale to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for senior housing expansion. This move, following the recent sale of West Cedar Elementary, reflects the district's strategic efforts to repurpose and optimize its assets for community benefit. The decision to retain the Southeast building further underscores the district's commitment to thoughtful urban planning and resource management.

Looking Towards the Future

As these projects head towards completion, the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools are not just constructing buildings; they are laying the foundation for future generations to thrive. With state-of-the-art facilities, including new furnishings and Chromebooks for students, the district is poised to offer enriched educational experiences. These developments, coupled with the strategic sale of older properties, signify a forward-thinking approach to education and community development, promising a brighter future for Waverly's residents.