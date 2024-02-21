Watertown's Legacy of Preservation: Marjorie J. Rock's Fund Bolsters Historical and Veteran Projects

Imagine the quiet, persistent pulse of history in the heart of Watertown, New York, where local landmarks and memories of those who served are not just preserved, but cherished. It's here that the spirit of Marjorie J. Rock, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, continues to safeguard the legacy of St. Lawrence County's rich past and honor its veterans through a significant gift that keeps on giving. Eight nonprofit organizations dedicated to these causes recently found themselves at the receiving end of a generous $138,000 in grant funding, a testament to Rock's enduring love for her community.

The Rock Charitable Fund: A Beacon for Preservation

Administered by the Northern New York Community Foundation, the Rock Charitable Fund emerged from the foresight and generosity of Marjorie J. Rock, who passed away in 2017. With a bequest that established the fund in 2019, Rock's vision was clear: to support the preservation of local history and provide assistance to U.S. military veterans within St. Lawrence County. To date, the fund has dispersed nearly $567,000, aiding 34 projects across 32 local organizations. These projects range from the restoration of historical buildings to the maintenance of serene cemeteries, each with a story intertwined with the fabric of the community.

2024 and Beyond: The Impact of Collective Efforts

The latest round of funding underscores the fund's commitment to ongoing community enhancement, with eight organizations benefiting from the 2023 grants. Notably, these projects not only honor the past but ensure the relevance of history and the sacrifices of veterans in contemporary society. Looking ahead, the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced that approximately $100,000 will be available in the next funding cycle in 2024. This announcement has sparked a wave of anticipation among local groups, encouraging them to engage in the competitive application process. The foundation actively invites interested parties to reach out, signaling a collaborative effort to further Marjorie J. Rock's legacy.

A Lasting Tribute to a Community Pillar

Marjorie J. Rock's bequest is more than a financial endowment; it is a lasting tribute to a woman whose life epitomized service and dedication to her country and community. Through the Rock Charitable Fund, her commitment to preserving the essence of St. Lawrence County and supporting its veterans continues to resonate, touching lives and fostering a sense of unity and pride among its residents. As these projects unfold, they serve as vivid reminders of the past's enduring influence on the present and future, ensuring that the stories and sacrifices of those who came before are not only remembered but celebrated.

For those looking to contribute to this ongoing narrative, the Northern New York Community Foundation encourages a dialogue, offering guidance and support to organizations wishing to partake in this noble cause. It's an invitation to be part of a movement that not only honors Marjorie J. Rock's memory but embodies the collective spirit of preservation, respect, and community solidarity that defines Watertown and St. Lawrence County at large.