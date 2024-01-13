Warwickshire County Council Urges Greater Rugby Involvement in Fire Service Consultation

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is urging residents of Rugby to play a more active role in a consultation concerning the county’s Fire and Rescue Service. The council has added another information session in Shipston-on-Stour to a series of such sessions aimed at educating the public about the ongoing consultation. The consultation, launched in December, seeks to gather opinions from residents, businesses, community groups, and public sector partners on the management of the Fire and Rescue Service’s resources.

A Call for Greater Participation

The council has noted a significantly lower response rate from the Rugby area compared to other regions in Warwickshire. In light of this, WCC is emphasizing the importance of local participation, pointing out that the proposed changes could impact resources in the Rugby area and beyond. The council is keen on ensuring that any decisions made are representative of the diverse opinions and needs of the county’s inhabitants.

Optimizing Resource Allocation

Coun Andy Crump, the fire and rescue spokesman for WCC, has sought to clarify the purpose of the consultation. He stated that the proposal is not about cutting costs or closing fire stations. Instead, it is focused on optimizing the allocation of resources to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency responses. Crump is inviting residents to attend the information sessions to gain a better understanding of what is being proposed and to voice any questions or concerns they may have.

Decision Post Consultation

The council has assured the public that no decisions will be made until after the consultation period, which is open until March 10. This move is reflective of the council’s commitment to transparency and public engagement in decision-making processes. It is a clear invitation to the residents of Rugby, and Warwickshire at large, to play a part in shaping the future of their Fire and Rescue Service.