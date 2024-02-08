Waimate District Library Embarks on Extension Project: A Commitment to Learning and Community

Amidst the rolling hills and verdant farmlands of Waimate, New Zealand, a transformation is about to unfold. This month, the Waimate District Library will embark on an extension project, set to redefine the library experience for its users. The construction, spearheaded by Rushton Architects and Hayden Tait Building Limited, is expected to reach completion by November.

A Temporary Pause for a Permanent Enhancement

In anticipation of the construction, the library will close its doors on February 13th. However, the interruption in service is only temporary. Come February 20th, a pop-up library will spring to life at the Waimate Event Centre, maintaining the original library's opening hours and offering an extended loan period of six weeks to accommodate users during this transitional phase.

While some books will be tucked away in long-term storage, unavailable for loan, the council has emphasized the importance of continued access to library services. Mayor Craig Rowley has highlighted the availability of online services such as PressReader, E-books, Beamafilm streaming, and a home delivery service for those unable to visit in person.

A Vision for the Future

The extension project aims to accommodate larger groups and include dedicated learning areas, fostering a more inclusive and conducive learning environment. Simultaneously, the Council Chambers will undergo refurbishment starting next month, addressing demands for improved lighting, airflow, and technology.

The refurbishment will also enable multi-functional use and incorporate technology for live-streaming meetings, future-proofing the space and ensuring it remains relevant in the digital age. During the refurbishment, council meetings will be relocated to the Waimate Event Centre.

Community Support and Funding

The total budget for these projects stands at $1.925 million, with up to $900,000 funded by the Government's Better Off Funding package. The council has expressed gratitude for this financial support and has requested the community's patience during this period of disruption.