Virginia Beach Man Found Deceased in Car Recovered from Fishing Pier

The tranquil serenity of Virginia Beach was shattered on the morning of January 27, when a red Nissan Kicks plunged off the 14th Street Fishing Pier, disappearing into the icy depths below. Nearly a week later, the vehicle was retrieved, revealing a grim truth - the body of a 57-year-old local man, previously reported missing by his family, was inside.

Unraveling the Incident

The Virginia Beach Police Department, in collaboration with Crofton Industries and the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake Fire Departments, conducted the recovery operation. The police have declared that they believe this incident to be intentional, based on the available evidence and circumstances. However, they refrained from releasing the man's name, citing the nature of his death.

The vehicle had crashed through the metal gate at the entrance to the pier before plunging into the water. The Police Department confirmed that the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident aligned with those reported by the family of the missing man.

Recovery Operation and Aftermath

The primary goal of the recovery operation was to ensure the safety of all personnel involved, preserve the integrity of the evidence, and provide closure for the deceased's family. The police expressed their gratitude to Crofton Industries and the fire departments for their unwavering support during the recovery efforts.

The incident has left a palpable impact on the local community. The pier is currently closed, pending an engineer's report to assess potential structural damage. However, life attempts to move on. The Ocean Eddies Seafood Restaurant, situated near the pier, has reopened its doors, serving as a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity.