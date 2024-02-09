Village Inn & FCA: A Day of Dining for Creativity and Community

A Tale of Community and Creativity: Village Inn Partners with Fremont Center for the Arts

On the leap day of February 29, Village Inn, nestled at 1837 Fremont Dr., extends an invitation to patrons, old and new, to partake in a day of communal dining for a noble cause. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the beloved eatery will generously donate 20% of sales from dine-in and takeout orders to the Fremont Center for the Arts (FCA). This event marks a significant milestone in the FCA Capital Campaign, which seeks to raise funds for a new home for the local art center.

The FCA Capital Campaign: A New Home for Creativity

The FCA Capital Campaign is not just a fundraising endeavor; it's a labor of love and a testament to the power of art in fostering community spirit. The new home for the local art center aims to create an inclusive space where creativity can thrive and artistic expression can flourish. By dining at Village Inn on February 29, patrons can actively contribute to this vision and help shape the future of arts and culture in the region.

A Month of Mystery and Artistic Discovery

The spirit of creativity and exploration extends beyond the walls of Village Inn and into the John C. Fremont Library. Throughout the month of February, adults are encouraged to participate in the library's 'Blind Date with a Book' program. Books are cloaked in paper, keeping their identities a mystery until checkout. This delightful initiative invites readers to embark on literary adventures guided by curiosity and intuition.

The Artist of the Month: Peg Piltingsrud

February also shines a spotlight on the work of local artist Peg Piltingsrud, who has been named the Artist of the Month. Piltingsrud's unique artistry and commitment to the local arts community make her a fitting choice for this honor. Her work serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing local talent and providing platforms for artistic expression.

As the sun sets on February 29, the Village Inn's event will have woven together threads of community, creativity, and generosity, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of the local arts scene. The FCA Capital Campaign inches closer to its goal, propelled by the collective spirit of diners who chose to make a difference, one meal at a time.

In this tale of community and creativity, the Village Inn and Fremont Center for the Arts exemplify the power of collaboration and the enduring bond between art and the human spirit. Together, they are creating a new chapter in the story of their local arts scene, and inviting the world to bear witness.