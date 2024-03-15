Vietnamese Egg Vendor Finds, Returns $48,500 Cash Bag, Police Trace Rightful Owner

In an extraordinary display of integrity, Nguyen Thi Luc, a 44-year-old egg vendor from Vinh Phuc Province, stumbled upon a bag filled with VND1.2 billion (US$48,534) in cash inside her minivan after a routine egg delivery at Dinh market, Hanoi, on March 13, 2024. Realizing the money was not hers, she immediately sought to find its rightful owner with the help of local authorities.

Discovery and Immediate Action

Upon finding the cash bag in her vehicle, Luc inquired nearby people if they had misplaced it, receiving no claimants. Concerned the money could be involved in a scam or that someone might falsely claim it, she did not hesitate to contact the police. Local law enforcement, led by Police Chief Le Duy Hoa, swiftly responded, securing the vehicle and verifying the amount of money. The police's diligent work led to tracing the rightful owner, Le Duc Son, a local who had recently sold a plot of land.

Rightful Owner Identified

The owner's son, not in a sober state, had inadvertently left the bag near Dinh market, a fact uncovered through the police's thorough investigation. The police completed necessary documentation before handing the substantial sum back to Son, who was overwhelmed with gratitude towards Luc and the officers for their honesty and efficiency in returning his money.

Exemplary Honesty and Integrity

Luc's action highlights a remarkable level of honesty, stating she did what she believed anyone should in such a situation. "Since it was not my money, I had to do everything in my power to ensure its return to its rightful owner," she remarked. This incident not only underscores the importance of integrity but also showcases the effectiveness of local police in swiftly resolving such unusual situations, ensuring a happy ending for all parties involved.