Vernon Expands Active Living Centre: $15M Boost for Water Slide, Obstacle Course, and More

Vernon's ambitious plan for its new Active Living Centre (ALC) takes a giant leap forward with an additional $15 million investment, bringing the total to $136 million. Mayor Victor Cumming recently announced the expansion, which now includes a water slide, wave generating ball, retractable obstacle course among other features, aiming to fulfill the community's desire for a more family-friendly and versatile facility. Expected to open its doors in Fall 2026, the ALC represents a significant commitment to recreational development, sustainability, and accessibility in the region.

Community-Driven Enhancements

The recent council decision to inject up to $15 million more into the ALC project underscores a strong commitment to community engagement and satisfaction. With the newly added features, the centre is poised to become not just a local recreational hub but also a venue capable of hosting significant events. Mayor Cumming emphasized the importance of these enhancements in creating a space that aligns with the community's aspirations for a dynamic and inclusive environment. The ALC's design, now expanded to approximately 12,000 square meters, incorporates extensive feedback from residents, ensuring the facility meets the growing needs of Vernon's diverse population.

Sustainability and Accessibility at the Forefront

In addition to entertainment and fitness, the ALC is designed to be Net Zero Ready and Rick Hanson Gold Level Certified, reflecting Vernon's dedication to environmental sustainability and accessibility. These certifications indicate that the facility will be built to the highest standards of energy efficiency and will be fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, making it a pioneering project in Canada. Such initiatives highlight the city's broader commitment to creating public spaces that are inclusive, environmentally responsible, and forward-thinking.

Engaging the Community in the ALC's Journey

As the ALC's development progresses, Vernon residents will have numerous opportunities to engage with the project through upcoming events and presentations. These initiatives aim to keep the community informed and involved in the centre's evolution, ensuring that the final outcome reflects the collective vision of Vernon's residents. With the ALC's opening slated for Fall 2026, anticipation is building for a facility that promises to enhance the quality of life in Vernon by offering a wide range of recreational, cultural, and educational activities.

The expansion of the ALC not only signifies Vernon's commitment to promoting active lifestyles but also marks a significant step towards fostering community cohesion and well-being. As the project moves forward, the anticipation among residents and local leaders alike suggests that the ALC will become a cornerstone of community life in Vernon, setting a new standard for recreational facilities in the region.