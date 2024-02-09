Vehicular Homicide Sentence: Alyssa Richelle Keele Faces 88 Months for Killing Girlfriend

Alyssa Richelle Keele, 31, of Bremerton, faced the somber consequence of her actions as she was sentenced to 88 months in prison for the vehicular homicide of her girlfriend, Marcella Mangiola, in July 2022. The sentence came after a jury found Keele guilty in December 2023 for striking Mangiola with her vehicle while intoxicated, leading to fatal injuries.

A Life Remembered

During the sentencing hearing, loved ones gathered to remember Mangiola's kindness and her love for her family. They painted a picture of a woman who cared deeply for others and volunteered her time at the Kitsap Humane Society. As they shared their memories, the courtroom became a sanctuary for the celebration of a life that was tragically cut short.

The investigation revealed chilling details surrounding the incident. Evidence showed that Mangiola was not only struck but also dragged and run over by the vehicle Keele was driving. The prosecution argued for an eight-year sentence, seeking justice for the life that was lost.

The Plea for Mercy

Keele's defense attorney sought an exceptional sentence of one year and one day, claiming that Mangiola had played a role in her own death. This argument was met with strong opposition from the prosecution and Mangiola's loved ones.

Keele, visibly remorseful, apologized to Mangiola's family and friends. Her words echoed through the courtroom as she expressed her deep regret and sorrow for the pain she had caused. Despite the plea for leniency, Judge Kevin Hull declined the exceptional sentence.

The Verdict and Its Implications

In delivering the sentence, Judge Hull stated that Keele's judgment was impaired due to her intoxication, making her responsible for the tragic incident. He emphasized that the sentence was not about vengeance but about holding individuals accountable for their actions.

Keele's conviction and sentencing serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving. As she embarks on her 88-month journey in prison, the memory of Marcella Mangiola lives on in the hearts of those who loved her.

Meanwhile, Keele's legal team has announced plans to appeal the conviction. As the case continues to unfold, it underscores the complexities of the justice system and the delicate balance between mercy and accountability.

In the end, the story of Alyssa Richelle Keele and Marcella Mangiola serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of reckless decisions and the enduring power of love and forgiveness.