Vassalboro Considers Tightening Marijuana Regulations Amid Loophole Concerns

In a concerted effort to tighten local regulations, the select board of Vassalboro, Maine is contemplating revisions to its existing ban on cannabis sales. The current ordinance, approved by the electorate in 2021, was designed to protect public health and security by restricting the cultivation, packaging, and sale of both recreational and medicinal marijuana. However, an oversight in the law has permitted operations with less than 1,000 square feet of growing space to bypass these regulations.

Loophole in the Ordinance

The loophole in the ordinance has inadvertently exempted small-scale medicinal cannabis growers from the town’s scrutiny. Selectman Chris French pointed out this disparity, which has enabled caregivers to cultivate up to 500 square feet of mature plants and 1,000 square feet of immature plants without the town’s consent. Despite its prohibitions on cannabis cultivation and sales, Vassalboro has granted eight licenses for cannabis growing under the threshold stipulated in the town’s ordinance.

State Regulations and Confidentiality

On the state level, Maine requires medical marijuana caregivers with more than 500 square feet of growing space to register. However, the state has refrained from sharing specific information about these operations with the town, citing confidentiality. This lack of transparency has stoked concerns, especially in the wake of two major grow operations suffering fires in the past two years.

Future Plans and Implications

With the intent to exert greater control over local operations and potentially augment licensing revenue, the select board is mulling over the tightening of regulations. The board also broached other topics during the meeting, including the town’s contract with Delta Ambulance and refurbishments to the Public Works Department garage. The succeeding select board meeting is slated for January 25.