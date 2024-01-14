en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Vassalboro Considers Tightening Marijuana Regulations Amid Loophole Concerns

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Vassalboro Considers Tightening Marijuana Regulations Amid Loophole Concerns

In a concerted effort to tighten local regulations, the select board of Vassalboro, Maine is contemplating revisions to its existing ban on cannabis sales. The current ordinance, approved by the electorate in 2021, was designed to protect public health and security by restricting the cultivation, packaging, and sale of both recreational and medicinal marijuana. However, an oversight in the law has permitted operations with less than 1,000 square feet of growing space to bypass these regulations.

Loophole in the Ordinance

The loophole in the ordinance has inadvertently exempted small-scale medicinal cannabis growers from the town’s scrutiny. Selectman Chris French pointed out this disparity, which has enabled caregivers to cultivate up to 500 square feet of mature plants and 1,000 square feet of immature plants without the town’s consent. Despite its prohibitions on cannabis cultivation and sales, Vassalboro has granted eight licenses for cannabis growing under the threshold stipulated in the town’s ordinance.

State Regulations and Confidentiality

On the state level, Maine requires medical marijuana caregivers with more than 500 square feet of growing space to register. However, the state has refrained from sharing specific information about these operations with the town, citing confidentiality. This lack of transparency has stoked concerns, especially in the wake of two major grow operations suffering fires in the past two years.

Future Plans and Implications

With the intent to exert greater control over local operations and potentially augment licensing revenue, the select board is mulling over the tightening of regulations. The board also broached other topics during the meeting, including the town’s contract with Delta Ambulance and refurbishments to the Public Works Department garage. The succeeding select board meeting is slated for January 25.

0
Local News
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
8 seconds ago
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
In the midst of winter’s icy grip, high school girls’ basketball teams are heating up gymnasiums across Wisconsin. The recent games have been a spectacle of endurance, skill, and thrilling outcomes. In a display of strength and strategy, Durand-Arkansaw defeated Luther 56-31. Edgewood manifested an impressive performance, triumphing over Monona Grove 58-48, while Milwaukee Juneau
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
3 hours ago
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
4 hours ago
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
18 mins ago
Community Highlights: Park Expansion, MLK Day Observances, and Youth Sports Successes
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
24 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
41 mins ago
Big Whiskey's Expansion and Closures Mark Changes in Springfield's Food Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
8 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
22 seconds
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
46 seconds
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
47 seconds
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
1 min
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
1 min
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
2 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
2 mins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app