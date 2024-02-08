Vancouver's Battle Against Bear Spray Misuse: Undercover Operation Reveals Alarming Non-Compliance Rate

Vancouver's recent undercover operation, which ran from October 16 to December 15, 2023, revealed an alarming non-compliance rate among businesses selling bear spray. Over a third of the 28 businesses visited were found to violate a new bylaw mandating secure storage and meticulous sale documentation for bear spray. This bylaw was enacted to enhance public safety and protect the city's youth.

A Whiff of Lawlessness

In the heart of Canada's third-largest metropolis, a silent battle is being waged. It's not a conflict that involves guns or knives, but rather, an everyday item that has found itself misused and abused: bear spray. In response to an uptick in retail thefts where bear spray was used against store staff, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) launched an undercover operation.

During this operation, 10 out of the 28 businesses visited sold bear spray without proper sale documentation, resulting in $20,000 worth of fines. These fines were issued for failure to record sales and maintain appropriate records as required by the new City of Vancouver bylaw. This bylaw, enacted earlier in 2023, restricts the sale of bear spray to individuals over 19 and mandates ID for purchase.

The Bear Spray Conundrum

Bear spray, a non-lethal deterrent designed to protect individuals from bear attacks, has increasingly become a weapon in the wrong hands. Its misuse led the city council to consider a ban on bear spray sales in the spring of 2023. This decision was prompted by reports of increased chemical attacks, particularly those involving young people.

The numbers are striking. Incidents involving bear spray rose from 52 in 2018 to 115 in 2022. This upward trend mirrors similar patterns in neighboring cities like Surrey, Chilliwack, and Port Coquitlam, which have already enacted restrictions on bear spray sales.

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Chaos

Despite the fines and the ongoing struggle against the misuse of bear spray, there is a glimmer of hope. The new bylaw appears to be making a difference. Compared to the previous year, incidents involving youth in possession of bear spray have decreased by 12%.

This decrease signifies a positive shift, demonstrating that stringent regulations and enforcement can indeed curb the misuse of bear spray. However, the fight is far from over. The VPD remains vigilant, continuing its efforts to ensure compliance with the bylaw and safeguard the community.

As Vancouver navigates this complex issue, it serves as a reminder that safety is a collective responsibility. It requires the cooperation of businesses, law enforcement, and citizens alike to uphold the law and protect the community's well-being.