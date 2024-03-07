Valrico Residents Called to Shape Community's Future: Infrastructure & Environment Focus

Hillsborough County has initiated an open call to Valrico residents, urging them to actively participate in shaping the future of their community.

Special Area Studies Manager for the Hillsborough County Planning Commission, Jay Collins, highlighted the need for a distinct community plan in Valrico, akin to those in Thonotosassa, Ruskin, and Brandon. The initiative aims to gather public input on infrastructure, development, mobility, and environmental concerns, as part of the county's broader comprehensive plan.

Community Engagement and Feedback

At recent community meetings, residents like Suzan Watts, President of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association, expressed concerns over the maintenance of roads and sidewalks. Many shared the willingness to support financial measures, including the renewal or increase of a half-cent tax, dedicated to infrastructure upkeep. This feedback is crucial for the Planning Commission as it drafts a plan that resonates with the community's vision and needs.

Planning for a Sustainable Future

The county's comprehensive planning initiative underscores the importance of sustainability in development and infrastructure. By incorporating community feedback into the planning process, Hillsborough County aims to ensure that Valrico's growth aligns with the residents' aspirations for mobility, environmental conservation, and recreational spaces. The approach reflects a collaborative effort to address both current challenges and future opportunities.

Next Steps and Community Involvement

As the planning commission moves towards finalizing the community plan, it remains committed to transparency and inclusivity. The draft plan, expected to be presented later this summer, will seek community validation before proceeding to the county commission for a final vote. This process not only demonstrates the county's dedication to community-led development but also sets a precedent for how local governments can engage citizens in impactful decision-making.

The initiative in Valrico represents a pivotal moment for community planning in Hillsborough County, emphasizing the power of collective action in shaping the future. As the project progresses, the engagement and feedback from Valrico residents will be instrumental in creating a blueprint that truly reflects the community's vision and values.