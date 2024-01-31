Subscribe

Valparaiso Celebrates 2nd Annual Galentine's Shop Around with Local Deals and Activities

Valparaiso's 2nd Annual Galentine's Shop Around event offers local shopping with special deals and activities at twenty businesses, including discounts, treats, and a chance to win a gift basket.

Hadeel Hashem
In the vibrant downtown area of Valparaiso, the air is buzzing with anticipation for the 2nd Annual Galentine's Shop Around event. The event, scheduled for February 8th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., is not just a regular shopping event, but a celebration of Valentine's Day that encourages local shopping, offering a variety of special deals and activities at twenty participating businesses.

Offers Galore: Spicing Up the Shopping Experience

As part of the event, shoppers can expect to enjoy a multitude of discounts, complimentary treats, and other unique offers at each store. A noteworthy highlight is a permanent jewelry pop-up at Ella Jayms, promising a glittering array of pieces to choose from.

Adding a sweet touch to the event, Designer Desserts is offering a buy one get one free deal on their delectable cupcakes and cookies. For those looking for something a bit more savory, Old World Market is providing a 10% discount on their range of chocolates. They're also hosting a free craft for kids at Rocket Fizz, making the event a delightful experience for the entire family.

A Tea-rrific Experience at The Spice & Tea Exchange

At The Spice & Tea Exchange, shoppers are in for a treat with sweet treats, tea mocktail samples, and a gift with purchases over $75. This adds a dash of culinary excitement to the shopping spree, delighting both the palate and the pocket.

More In-Store Surprises: Discounts, Treats and Gifts

Other stores like Lifestyles and Wilhelmina's Home Décor & Art are providing in-store discounts and treats. To add an element of surprise, Indie Bang! Bang! is prepared to wow shoppers with a surprise gift and a special drink.

Shoppers who make purchases at four of the businesses during the event and show their receipts at the Valparaiso Events office from February 12-16 will not only receive a $10 gift card but also get a chance to win a Galentine's Gift Basket worth $150. This event truly encapsulates the spirit of Galentine's Day, fostering community engagement while promoting local businesses.