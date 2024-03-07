Valley View Volunteer Fire Dept Hosts Chili Dinner Fundraiser for Infrared Cameras

LAWTON, Okla. - The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up for its annual chili dinner fundraiser set to take place this Saturday. The event aims to gather support for essential firefighting equipment, including infrared cameras for their brush trucks. Volunteer Firefighter Jarred Burk highlighted the critical need for such technology, especially in the wake of recent fires in the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma that have underscored the dangers firefighters face.

Why Infrared Cameras?

Infrared cameras are pivotal for enhancing firefighter safety and efficiency. Burk detailed a recent incident where a firefighter was severely injured after a collision in heavy smoke. "So this year our main goal is to get infrared cameras for our brush trucks," Burk explained. These cameras not only protect firefighters by improving visibility but also allow for quicker identification and suppression of flames, proving indispensable during heavy smoke conditions.

The fundraiser, beyond serving a spread of chili, hotdogs, cornbread, Frito chili pies, and french fries, will also feature a raffle with prizes including a generator, smoker, and power washer. The food will be available by donation, with the raffle serving as an additional means to raise funds. The event promises a community gathering with the dual purpose of enjoying good food and supporting a noble cause.

Community Support and Expectations

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department heavily relies on community donations for operational and equipment costs. This year's fundraiser is particularly crucial as they aim to equip all their trucks with infrared cameras. "We saw during the major fires that have been going on in the Texas panhandle and the western Oklahoma area, a firefighter was significantly injured after his truck crashed into another truck driving through smoke," Burk recounted, emphasizing the importance of community support for their safety and effectiveness.

The fundraiser not only represents an opportunity for the community to rally in support of their firefighters but also serves as a reminder of the challenges and risks these brave individuals face. As the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department looks forward to a successful event, the impact of such technological advancements on their capability to respond to emergencies cannot be understated. Through the collective effort of volunteers and community members alike, the path toward a safer and more efficient firefighting future becomes clearer.