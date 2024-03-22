Valletta Clears Merchant Street of Outdoor Dining for Holy Week Processions

In an unprecedented move, Valletta's Merchant Street has been stripped of its usual canopies, tables, and chairs to accommodate the solemn Holy Week processions, a decision met with both applause and calls for permanence. Valletta Mayor Alfred Zammit, speaking to Times of Malta, outlined the temporary measure designed to prevent the chaotic scenes witnessed last Easter, where religious processions were hindered by outdoor dining setups.

A Necessary Intervention

The initiative to clear Merchant Street for the Lady of Sorrows procession, among others, follows a surge of complaints from last year's Easter celebrations. Volunteers and participants struggled with the clutter of street furniture, and the ambiance of devotion was disrupted by loud music from catering establishments. This led to a police-driven review of licensing conditions, aiming to curb the encroachment of businesses on public spaces during significant cultural and religious events.

Public Reaction and Renewed Calls for Regulation

The decision was warmly received on social media, with many Valletta residents expressing relief and some advocating for this to become a permanent policy. The issue extends beyond Easter festivities, having previously sparked a judicial protest and an Ombudsman investigation into the unregulated spread of tables and chairs on public walkways. Earlier incidents, including an ambulance's difficulty navigating through the cluttered streets, have reignited debates on the need for stricter regulations on outdoor catering areas.

Looking Towards the Future

As Merchant Street breathes a temporary sigh of relief from the congestion of outdoor dining, the focus shifts to the potential for lasting change. The Ombudsman's repeated appeals for regulation highlight a broader concern for the preservation of public spaces and the balance between commercial interests and cultural heritage. As Valletta navigates these challenges, the Holy Week processions serve as a poignant reminder of the city's rich traditions and the importance of safeguarding them for future generations.