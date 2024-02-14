Valentine's Special: $14 Adoptions at Jacksonville Humane Society

This Valentine's Day, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) has a heartwarming surprise for animal lovers. In an effort to unite pets with their forever homes, they are offering $14 adoptions for dogs and cats at their shelter located at 8464 Beach Blvd. The event will take place from 12pm-7pm, providing ample opportunity for potential adopters to find their perfect furry companion.

A Valentine's Special: $14 Adoptions

In the spirit of love and connection, JHS is reducing its adoption fees to a mere $14 for both dogs and cats. This limited-time offer aims to encourage individuals and families to open their hearts and homes to pets in need. While the adoption fee is significantly reduced, it's important to note that additional costs may apply for city rabies licensing, leashes, collars, or cat carriers.

Matchmaking Blind Dates: Finding Your Pawfect Match

To make the adoption process even more engaging and memorable, JHS is introducing a unique 'matchmaking' blind date option. Potential adopters can participate in this special program to find their ideal furry companion based on personality, lifestyle, and preferences. The goal is to create lasting connections between animals and their new families, ensuring a happy and fulfilling life for both parties.

Tater's Story: A 2-Month-Old Labrador Mix in Search of a Home

One of the many pets eagerly awaiting adoption is Tater, a 2-month-old mixed Labrador puppy. Found along with his siblings in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport, Louisiana, Tater is the last of his litter still searching for a forever home. His siblings have already been adopted, and now it's his turn to find the loving family he deserves.

The adoption process for Tater is simple and straightforward. For a $50 fee, interested individuals can fill out the necessary paperwork at the shelter and take Tater home to start making memories together. This fee covers not only Tater's adoption but also his spaying, microchipping, and initial vaccinations.

As we celebrate Valentine's Day, let's remember the countless animals like Tater who are waiting for their chance at love and companionship. By participating in events like the JHS adoption special, we can make a difference in the lives of these pets and create lasting connections that benefit both animals and humans alike.

