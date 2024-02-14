Valentine's Day Tragedy: Unidentified Man Found Dead at Dimapur Railway Station

Valentine's Day, a day synonymous with love and affection, took an unexpected turn in Dimapur. A man, estimated to be between 30-35 years old, was found lifeless at the local railway station. The grim discovery has left investigators scrambling for answers, and they are now turning to the public for help.

A Silent Valentine's Day Tragedy

In the early hours of February 14, 2024, a day typically filled with joy and warmth, an unidentified man met his untimely end at Dimapur Railway Station. The cause of death is believed to be a combination of illness and drug overdose, according to preliminary investigations.

A Puzzle Waiting to be Solved

The deceased, who remains unidentified, was discovered wearing a green jacket, a white shirt, black jeans, and a belt. A distinctive black mole on his right upper lip sets him apart. The body has since been transported to the District Hospital Dimapur Morgue, where a post-mortem examination and efforts to identify him are underway.

A Plea to the Public

As the investigation continues, the authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification of the deceased. If you recognize the description or have any details that could aid in this process, please contact the Officer-in-Charge at GRPS, Dimapur.

This Valentine's Day tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life. As we continue to seek answers, let's also remember to cherish the moments we have and the people we hold dear.

