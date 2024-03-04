Utah Prepares Geneva Road Expansion for Orem Temple Traffic, Launches Fall 2024

With an eye on the future, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has unveiled plans for a significant year-long construction project set to commence in fall 2024. This ambitious initiative aims to widen Geneva Road adjacent to the forthcoming Orem Utah Temple, enhancing traffic flow and safety in anticipation of increased demand. Beau Hunter, UDOT's public information consultant, detailed the project's genesis, tracing it back to May 2022 following the temple's announcement by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Project Overview and Legislative Support

Recognizing the potential traffic challenges posed by the new temple, city and state officials collaborated closely with the Church and UDOT to develop a comprehensive road expansion plan. Former Orem Mayor Richard Brunst highlighted the inadequacies of the existing infrastructure, from insufficient amenities to problematic traffic management, which led to legislative action. The Utah Legislature responded by allocating $25 million towards the construction effort, initially focusing on the stretch from University Parkway to 2000 South but later expanding the scope to integrate with Provo's Lakeview Parkway project.

Strategic Expansion and Connectivity

This extension is not merely a local improvement but a component of the Mountainland Association of Governments' long-range strategy to alleviate traffic congestion through 2050. Hunter emphasized the transformative nature of this project, linking Geneva Road with Lakeview Parkway to establish a new primary north/south corridor. Additionally, the plan includes a multi-use path along the east side of the road, catering to pedestrians and cyclists alike. This foresight in planning underscores a commitment to a more connected and accessible Orem-Provo area.

Coordination with Orem Utah Temple Construction

Despite the initial intention to precede the temple's construction, the road expansion was deferred to accommodate the temple's dedication ceremonies. This delay underscores the collaborative efforts between UDOT, the Church, and its contractors to ensure mutual alignment of design and construction timelines. Hunter assures that the expanded Geneva Road will not only facilitate easier access to the temple but also significantly improve the overall travel experience, addressing both current and future traffic needs.

This undertaking presents a vivid illustration of proactive urban planning and interagency cooperation. By addressing infrastructure challenges head-on and leveraging legislative support, Orem and Provo are poised to enjoy enhanced mobility and safety. As construction gears up in the fall of 2024, the anticipation grows not just for the temple's completion but for a future of smoother, more efficient travel in Utah's dynamic urban landscape.