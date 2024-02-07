Urgent: Toddler Madison Taylor Clince Missing, Believed to be in New Haven

The New Haven Police Department has issued a missing person alert for toddler Madison Taylor Clince, last seen in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 6, 2023. Authorities now suspect that she might be in the New Haven area, triggering an active search operation.

Madison's Description

Madison is depicted as a black female toddler with black hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and a unique green-colored birthmark on her lower back or upper buttocks, a feature that might be instrumental in her identification.

Active Court Order

Alongside the search, an active court order has been set in motion. This order instructs that Madison Taylor Clince be taken into physical custody immediately upon discovery. The urgency of this situation is palpable, with every passing moment critical to the child's safe recovery.

Public Appeal

The New Haven Police Department's Missing Persons Unit is actively reaching out for public assistance. They urge anyone with information related to Madison's whereabouts to contact them at 203-946-6304 ext. 1352, or via email at missingpersonstipsnewhavenct.gov. The Department is also accepting anonymous tips, respecting the privacy of those who wish to help. As this situation continues to develop, updates will be provided to keep the public informed.