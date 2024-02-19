Urgent Search Underway for Missing Cherokee Man, Gabriel Thor Crow, in Asheville, NC

In the heart of Asheville, North Carolina, a community rallies together, transcending the chilling winter air with a warmth fueled by hope and determination. Since January 25, 27-year-old Gabriel Thor Crow, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has vanished without a trace, igniting a search that spans both the physical and emotional landscapes of those who know him. Gabriel, described as a Native American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black jacket along the Smokey Park Highway.

A Community's Call to Action

On February 10, a determined group of family, relatives, and community members, adorned with hope and colored tags for marking discoveries, gathered behind the Red Roof Inn on Crowell Road. This assembly, a vivid display of unity and concern, embarked on a meticulous search for any sign of Gabriel. Gadusi Crow, Gabriel's cousin, stood amidst the concerned crowd, his voice breaking the heavy silence with a heartfelt plea for any information that could lead to Gabriel's safe return. 'It's not just us who are missing him,' Gadusi expressed, 'his nephew, his best friend's son... they're all asking about him. We just want him back.'

The Asheville Police Department's Role

The Asheville Police Department has been at the forefront of the investigation, extending the call for assistance to the wider community. Recognizing the critical nature of public involvement, authorities have provided various anonymous reporting options, including the TIP2APD smartphone application, texting TIP2APD to 847411, and direct contact with the APD. The department describes Gabriel as a cherished member of the community, whose disappearance has left a void that resonates deeply within the hearts of those who know him.

Breaking the Silence

In moments of despair, the power of a community's spirit can often light the darkest paths. The search for Gabriel Thor Crow is more than a mission; it's a testament to the resilience and solidarity of a community in the face of uncertainty. As the days pass, the fervor of the search does not wane, with every leaf turned and every corner explored in hope of finding Gabriel. 'We will continue to look for him, to bring him home,' Gadusi affirmed, his resolve mirrored in the eyes of those around him.

As the search for Gabriel Thor Crow continues, the Asheville community stands united, a beacon of hope against the backdrop of the Smokey Mountains. It's a reminder of the strength found in unity, the enduring love of family, and the unwavering hope for Gabriel's safe return. In Asheville, North Carolina, a community waits, hopes, and continues to search, bound by the belief that together, they can bring Gabriel home. The Asheville Police Department urges anyone with information to reach out, to be the voice that breaks the silence, and to help illuminate the path that leads Gabriel Thor Crow back to those who miss him most.