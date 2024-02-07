Urgent Search Underway for Missing 12-year-old Boy in South Bakersfield

In the quiet neighborhoods of south Bakersfield, an urgent search is underway for a 12-year-old boy, Fabian Camarillo. The Bakersfield Police Department has mobilized its resources and is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating the missing child.

Disappearance Amidst Daily Routine

According to the police, Fabian was last seen on February 7, 2024, in the vicinity of the 2100 block of Custer Avenue. This is an area close to both Frank West Elementary School, where Fabian is a student, and Wilson Park, a popular spot for local children to play and socialize. The sudden disappearance of the young boy amidst his daily routine has left the community and the authorities baffled.

An At-Risk Individual

The Bakersfield Police have categorized Fabian as an at-risk individual because he has no previous history of running away from home. With each passing hour, the concern for his safety increases. Fabian is of Hispanic descent, stands 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has distinguishing features of brown hair and brown eyes.

While the police department is conducting an extensive search operation, they are also urging the community to stay alert and vigilant. Each resident could potentially contribute crucial information leading to Fabian's safe return. Authorities are urging anyone with information about Fabian's current whereabouts to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at their dedicated phone number.