Urgent Search in Bolton: Elderly Man Harry and Local Resident Naseh Missing

A Missing Piece of Bolton: The Search for Harry

In the quiet town of Bromley Cross, Bolton, an unsettling absence has been felt. Harry, an 82-year-old local, has gone missing from his home. Last seen on February 8th, he was wearing a navy blue raincoat, blue jeans, and walking boots, his usual attire for a morning stroll.

A Community's Concern

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have expressed their growing concern over Harry's disappearance. His family and friends, along with the entire community, are in distress, hoping for his safe return.

Sergeant Jane Wilson, a spokesperson for GMP, urges anyone with information to come forward. "Every minute counts in missing person cases, especially when it involves someone as vulnerable as Harry," she says.

A Call to Action

The police are seeking the public's help in finding Harry. They have asked anyone who may have seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact them immediately, quoting reference number 1668-110224.

In times like these, the power of community cannot be overstated. It is through collective efforts that missing persons are often found. Every pair of eyes scanning the streets, every shared post on social media, every phone call to the police could potentially bring Harry home.

Echoes of a Similar Case

Just days ago, another Bolton man, Naseh, was reported missing. Last seen on Halliwell Road on February 8th at 9:50 am, Naseh is described as a 40-year-old Asian male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.

While there is no direct link between the two cases, the simultaneous disappearance of two individuals from the same town has undoubtedly heightened anxiety among residents.

As the search for both men continues, the GMP reminds everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

Today, February 12th, 2024, we stand with Bolton, hoping for the safe return of their missing community members. The dance of humanity with mortality takes many forms, and today, it is a race against time.

In the face of uncertainty, let us remember the power of unity and the importance of looking out for one another. If you have any information regarding Harry or Naseh's whereabouts, please contact the Greater Manchester Police without delay.

Together, we can make a difference.