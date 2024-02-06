Urgent Search for Missing Youths in Saskatchewan Continues

In a gripping turn of events, the White Butte RCMP received a distressing report on February 4, 2024, regarding the disappearance of two young girls, Jorja Pelletier-Ross, aged 13, and Brooklyn Morin, aged 12. The duo was last seen in the wee hours of the day near the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 362, just south of Pilot Butte, Saskatchewan.

Authorities Swing Into Action

Upon receiving the unsettling news, the RCMP immediately sprung into action, scouring known hangouts and sifting through public tips. Despite their relentless efforts, the whereabouts of Jorja and Brooklyn remain a mystery. There is, however, speculation that the girls could be in the Regina area.

A Call to the Community

Authorities are at this point reaching out to the community in a bid to gather any information that could assist in locating the missing girls. They are emphasizing that the two may still be together, a vital detail that could potentially narrow the search area. The RCMP alongside Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

The Continued Search

The RCMP's unwavering commitment to finding Jorja and Brooklyn is a testament to their dedication to ensuring the safety of the community. As the search continues, the hope is that new leads will surface and the girls will be found safe and sound, bringing an end to this anxious wait.