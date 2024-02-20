Missing Tulsa Siblings Found Safe: Takira Harris and Josiah Israel Located Unharmed

Missing juveniles, Takira Harris and Josiah Israel, found unharmed at a Tulsa apartment complex around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Tulsa Police Department had been searching for them since midnight, last seen at Eagle Suites on 12525 E. 52nd St. Details remain unclear on how they left the area.

Takira Harris, 14, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs, was last seen in a grey t-shirt, sweatpants, and pink or grey shoes. Seven-year-old Josiah Israel was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and blue shoes. For information, contact 911 or 918-596-9222.

The Tulsa Police Department issued a call to action, urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it seemed, to come forward. "In cases like these, the community's eyes and ears could make a profound difference," stated an officer involved in the case. The urgent appeal for public assistance underscored the critical role residents could play in safeguarding the well-being of their youngest members.

