Urgent Search for Missing Bradford Woman Karri Simpson: Public's Help Needed

Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks have initiated a public appeal to aid in the search for Karri Simpson, a 37-year-old resident of Bradford, Vermont, who has been missing since March 1, 2024. Despite extensive efforts, authorities have yet to locate Simpson, sparking concerns for her welfare. The Vermont State Police are now reaching out for any information that could assist in locating her.

Disappearance Raises Concerns

Simpson was last seen in the Bradford area on March 1, and was officially reported missing on March 6. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have led the police to believe there is no foul play involved; however, the lack of success in locating her has raised concerns for her safety. Simpson is known to have connections in both the Bradford and St. Johnsbury areas and could be using a 2007 grey Subaru Impreza with Vermont registration HTS337.

Community and Police Collaboration

The Vermont State Police are intensifying their efforts to find Simpson and are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. This collaborative approach between the community and law enforcement is crucial in cases of missing persons, especially as time is of the essence. The police have provided a hotline at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802) 222-4680 and an option for anonymous tips online, ensuring multiple avenues for the public to assist in the search.

How to Help

For those looking to help, sharing Simpson's information on social media, keeping an eye out for the grey Subaru Impreza, and simply being vigilant in their own communities can make a significant difference. The Vermont State Police remind the public that no piece of information is too small and that the collective effort of the community is often key in solving missing persons cases.

As the search for Karri Simpson continues, the hope remains that with the public's assistance, she will be found safe and reunited with her loved ones. The case underscores the importance of community involvement in addressing and resolving missing persons cases, and serves as a reminder of the critical role that each individual can play in such efforts.