Urgent Search for Missing 78-Year-Old Serenia Riveras in Endicott

Endicott Police Department has issued a public appeal in an attempt to locate missing 78-year-old Serenia Riveras. The said individual, a white female, stands at a height of 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 200 pounds. Riveras was last seen in the vicinity of Vestal Parkway at around 9:30 a.m. on a Saturday, adding to the growing concerns of her family and the local community.

Urgency in Finding Serenia Riveras

The urgency of this search is accentuated by the fact that Riveras is known to be battling multiple medical conditions. Her sudden and unexplained disappearance has raised alarm bells, prompting a swift and thorough investigation by the Endicott Police Department. The police are urging anyone with information about Serenia Riveras's whereabouts to come forward and offer assistance in this ongoing investigation.

Details About Riveras and Her Vehicle

At the time of her disappearance, Riveras was seen wearing a maroon V-neck sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. Further details provided by the police indicate that Riveras drives a grey 2006 Nissan Murano, a detail that could be crucial in tracking her down. The vehicle bears the New York license plates LEM-6343, with the distinctive white "Excelsior" design.

Community’s Role in the Search

The Endicott Police Department has expressed its gratitude to the community for its vigilance and cooperation in the search for Serenia Riveras. The community's support and assistance is deemed invaluable, as every bit of information could potentially lead to a breakthrough in the case. Those with any information are asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at (607) 785-3341 and select option 2, referring to case number 2024-1155.