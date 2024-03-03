Urgent Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Sooki Last Seen in Llanelli, Police Seek Public's Help

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating 13-year-old Sooki, who has been missing from her home in Drefach, Llanelli since Saturday night, March 2, 2024. Standing at 5 feet tall with a small build and distinctive bleached blonde/ginger hair, Sooki was last observed wearing black leggings, a black top, a black coat, a dark grey or black beanie hat, and grey Converse trainers. Concerns grow as she is believed to be traveling across south and west Wales using public transport.

Public Appeal for Information

In their appeal, Dyfed-Powys Police emphasized the urgency of the situation and the critical role the public can play in ensuring Sooki's safe return. A spokeswoman for the police force underscored the importance of community vigilance, stating, "Have you seen 13-year-old Sooki? She has been reported missing from the Drefach area of Llanelli since last night, Saturday March 2, 2024. We believe she's traveling using buses or trains and has links in the South Wales, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion areas. Have you seen Sooki or do you have information that might help us find her? Please let us know." The police have urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, quoting reference 286 of March 2.

Concerns Over Sooki's Safety

As time passes, concerns over Sooki's safety and wellbeing intensify. The fact that she is believed to be using public transportation adds to the urgency of locating her, as she could be far from her last known location. The police have not released any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but the appeal highlights the importance of community support in these critical searches. The involvement of the public in sharing information and sightings can significantly aid in expediting her safe return.

Community Response and Support

The community's response to the appeal has been one of concern and solidarity, with many taking to social media to share the police's request for information. Local businesses and public transport operators have also been alerted to keep an eye out for Sooki. This collective effort underscores the vital role communities play in supporting law enforcement efforts to locate missing individuals. As the search continues, the hope remains that Sooki will be found safe and sound, and that public vigilance can make a crucial difference.

As the search for Sooki continues, the community and law enforcement remain hopeful for her safe return. The case underscores the importance of immediate action and public assistance when someone goes missing, particularly a young individual. The collective effort to locate Sooki is a testament to the strength and concern of the community, and it is hoped that this will bring a positive resolution to a distressing situation.