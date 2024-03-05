Urgent Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Following Collision in Stoke-on-Trent

Following a distressing incident on Moorland Road, Burslem, Staffordshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses and footage after a hit-and-run collision left a driver in need of treatment. The incident, involving a red Renault Clio and a dark blue or black saloon car, occurred at the Smallthorne roundabout at approximately 8.30pm on March 4. The saloon car fled the scene, heading towards High Lane, leaving the Clio driver to be treated on-site as a precaution.

Witness Appeal and Evidence Gathering

Staffordshire Police are now calling on the public for assistance, urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to come forward. The force is actively reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in a bid to identify the fleeing driver. This effort is part of their ongoing enquiries to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The appeal highlights the importance of community assistance in solving such cases and bringing justice to the affected parties.

Response and Treatment at the Scene

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson reported that a passing ambulance crew discovered the collision at the junction of the A5272 and Hanley Road. The team found the driver of the first car, assessed him, and provided self-care advice after determining his injuries were not serious. Fortunately, no other patients required assessment at the scene. This prompt medical response underscores the readiness and efficiency of emergency services in the face of road traffic incidents.

How to Help

Those with information are urged to contact Staffordshire Police directly, quoting incident 696 of March 4, or to use the Live Chat feature on the force's website. For those wishing to remain anonymous, there's the option to contact Crimestoppers. The community's cooperation is crucial in tracing the hit-and-run driver and ensuring the safety and justice for all road users in Stoke-on-Trent and beyond. By coming together, the public can significantly aid the police's investigation and help prevent future occurrences.

As the search continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of hit-and-run collisions and the collective responsibility to adhere to road safety regulations. The swift resolution of this case could not only bring closure to those directly affected but also reinforce the message that such reckless behavior will not be tolerated. The community's role in supporting law enforcement efforts is invaluable, highlighting the power of unity in the face of adversity.