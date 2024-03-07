Urgent Search for Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez, Missing in Chelan for Three Weeks

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has intensified its efforts to find 37-year-old Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez, who disappeared from her Chelan home on February 15. Despite a thorough investigation, including tracking cell phone data and verifying her absence from work, Adriana remains missing, prompting concerns for her safety and well-being.

Disappearance Details and Investigation Efforts

Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez was last seen at her residence in Chelan. Following her disappearance, detectives discovered that her cell phone lost power early on February 16. Her absence was notably confirmed when she did not show up to collect her paycheck nor attend scheduled appointments. Despite an alleged sighting at a local Walmart, investigators determined the individual seen was not Adriana. Described as a Hispanic female, around 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds with dark hair, and often seen wearing a black sweatshirt or dark jacket, Adriana's distinctive limp is a key identifier in the search.

Community and Family Involvement

The community has been urged to come forward with any information that may assist in locating Nunez-Gutierrez. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has provided a tip line and an email for Detective Bowthorpe, encouraging anyone with insights into Adriana's whereabouts to make contact. Family members have been cooperating fully with the investigation, sharing their anxieties and hopes for Adriana's safe return. The lack of evidence pointing to foul play has left both authorities and the community puzzled and increasingly worried.

Continuing the Search

As weeks pass, the urgency to find Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez grows. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office, led by Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody, remains committed to the search, employing all available resources to uncover any leads. The community's role in providing information could prove crucial in unravelling the mystery of Adriana's disappearance. With the investigation ongoing, the hope is that new information will emerge, shedding light on her whereabouts and ensuring her safety.

The disappearance of Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez has left a void in the Chelan community, with friends, family, and local authorities clinging to hope. The search for Adriana is a poignant reminder of the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in times of crisis. As the investigation continues, the collective effort to find Adriana underscores the community's resilience and determination to bring one of their own home safely.